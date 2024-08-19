Richard Armitage thinks he's got "quite limited talent".

Richard Armitage believes his talent is limited

The 52-year-old actor has made a concerted effort to diversify his career in recent times, as he doesn't want the film industry to "retire" him anytime soon.

Richard told The Times newspaper: "For 20 years, I’ve been bracing myself for the phone to stop ringing, which is why I think since I hit 50 I’ve been slowly working towards developing material as a producer, not necessarily for me to be in, but because I don’t want to leave the arts.

"I don’t want to leave this industry, but the industry might want to retire me. The weird thing is I don’t think I have a massive ego. I don’t need to be playing the lead all the time. I’m quite happy to take an ensemble role."

Richard thinks he often works with more talented people than himself - but he doesn't allow that to bother him.

He said: "I think I’ve got quite limited talent. I acknowledge it. I do.

"I mean, I’ve been around people, regularly actually, on stage, on film, where you look at them and you’re in a scene with them and you think, I can’t do that. I can’t do what you’re doing. But I’ll try and get to where you are because you’ll make me better, so I’ll take some of your magic."

Richard - who came out as gay in 2023 - believes that his sexuality exists on a spectrum, and that his outlook has actually helped him in his career.

Richard shared: "By nature I have quite a strong masculine core, but I’ve got this other side of me which is open to a sort of feminine sensitivity and understanding.

"It has been really, really useful and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I feel like I’ve got a broader scope of sensuality because of it."