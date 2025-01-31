Alison Hammond is "absolutely buzzing" to launch a podcast.

The 49-year-old presenter has teamed up with comedian Matt Crosby, 44, to interview a host of fellow famous faces on 'SmartTV' - which will serve as a spin-off to Rob Beckett's 'Smart TV' television series - and the first of which will be Hollywood actor Richard E. Grant.

She said: "I am absolutely buzzing to share my brand-new podcast, Smart TV! I’m teaming up with the brilliant Matt Crosby to chat all things telly—drama, reality, and everything in between!

"And we’re kicking off in style with the legendary Richard E. Grant as our first guest. Expect laughs, gossip, and top-tier telly chat—it’s going to be amazing babs!"

The format of the show will see each guest describing their perfect night in front of the television, and Alison will decide whether she would be likely to join them.

The Sky Original series will consist of 21 episodes, and 'Big Brother' legend Alison will interview the likes of former 'Love Island' star Olivia Attwood, 'Bake Off' judge Dame Prue Leith, comedienne Kathy Burke, 'Missing You' actor Richard Armitage, and Oti Mabuse of 'Dancing on Ice' fame.

Alison will also sit with fellow ITV Daytime stars including 'Loose Women' panellist Judi Love and her 'This Morning' co-presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant is no stranger to interviewing famous faces and before she began to front ITV's daytime magazine show, she spoke to a host of A-Listers for the programme.

Over the years, she has interviewed the likes of Britney Spears, George Clooney, and famously "married" Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for a comedic segment on the show.

The 'Smart TV with Alison Hammond' podcast will launch on 5 February and 'Rob Beckett’s Smart TV' returns next month to Sky Max and streaming service NOW.