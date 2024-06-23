Rising rap star Julio Foolio has been shot dead a day after turning 26.

Born Charles Jones, the up-and-coming performer died early on Sunday (23.06.24) after he was allegedly ambushed in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel in Tampa.

His attorney Lewis Fusco broke the news in a press release that said Julio went to the hotel after police shut down a pool party he was hosting at his rented Airbnb.

Police positively identified his body and said three other unidentified victims were also injured.

The other victims are in stable condition and are being treated at a local hospital.

A woman who said she was Julio’s girlfriend took to social media to mourn his death, saying: “Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all I won’t be the only one crying.”

Julio’s lawyer also told News4JAX several people were staying with Julio, who had his 26th on Friday, for a weekend of celebrations.

On Saturday, Julio advertised the 5pm pool party on his Instagram Story, saying: “If you already got the address, pull up.”

He followed up the message with a video of himself and friends drinking out of red and styrofoam cups, along with a clip of a group of about 20 people gathered in the living room of the Airbnb while thanking them for coming to celebrate his 26th.

And hours later he posted online: “Pol!ce shut us down and kicked us out air bnb that’s crazy work.”

The singer added he and his pals were headed to another party, saying: “Best birthday everrr. Appreciate everybody who pulled up we turnt up till we couldn’t nomo we otw to the show now yall pull up.”