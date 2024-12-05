Robbie Williams has been ordered to buy a tulip tree as part of his planning fight victory.

Robbie Williams has been ordered to buy a tulip tree as part of his planning fight victory

The former Take That singer, 50, was given permission to chop down another tree at his mansion in London despite fierce opposition from residents, but authorities have told him he has to replace it with one of up to 25cm in width.

Bosses in his area told him in a ruling, which was reported by The Sun: “The Borough stipulates that in this case a tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera), or an alternative agreed species, of 20 to 25cm girth a shall be planted as a replacement.

“If the tree(s) is removed outside the planting season the new tree shall be planted in the next planting season following removal (the planting season runs from 1 November to 31 March.)

“If it is removed during the planting season the new tree shall be planted in the same planting season.

“If, within five years of the date of planting, the replacement tree/s dies, is removed or becomes seriously dangerous or diseased, it shall be replaced in the next planting season with another tree/s of the same size and species.”

The Sun added Robbie’s planning application to authorities had stated: “Norway Maple– remove due extensive decay at the base (Honey fungus). Replant with species tbc.”

One objector told the council: “There is no explanation as to why this tree need be felled, only a series of photos showing parts of it are damaged.

“Should there not be a written report that accompanies each proposed felling and what courses of action could be done before the final resort of felling this tree?”

Another lodged a “very strong” objection to Robbie’s tree-chopping bid.

His application comes after father-of-four Robbie sold his LA property earlier this year for £75 million.

Robbie’s only property asset is now his £17.5million home in Kensington, West London.