Ayda Field has turned down 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "five years in a row".

Ayda Field has rejected Real Housewives several times

The 45-year-old star - who is married to singer Robbie Williams - has been approached several times to join the Bravo reality TV franchise, but she's never accepted the offer.

During the couple's appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen - who is a producer on the reality show - said: "Can I just be real and say that we’ve asked Ayda to be a real housewife of Beverly Hills like five times, five years in a row. Have we not?"

Robbie. 50, chanted for his wife to "do it", but she insisted the 'Better Man' star was the person who needed convincing.

She added: "It’s a lot of pressure! You’ve gotta get him on board."

Andy joked that Ayda was "worried that Rob is going to get too involved".

She quipped: "Oh, Rob will be up in it. He’ll be the house husbands of Beverly Hills.”

Robbie - who married Ayda 14 years ago and has kids Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and four-year-old Beau with her - has spent years fending off speculation about his love life but he's adamant stories about him being secretly gay just aren't true.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I was annoyed. I was more sad. Not about gay accusations because look, I’ve done everything but suck a c***.

"Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me."

Robbie went on to explain further using a soccer club analogy, adding: "I’m a Port Vale fan and it’s like somebody going: 'Well you’re a Liverpool fan’.

"And me saying: 'No I’m not, I’m a Port Vale fan'. When somebody says you’re a Liverpool fan a hundred times it’s like: 'I’m not a f****** Liverpool fan, why do people think I’m a Liverpool fan?'"

Robbie concluded: "You want to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life. Besides, if I want to suck a c***, I’ll suck a c***. Who’s going to f******* stop me? My wife? The beard!"