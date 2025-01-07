Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to the WWE as 'Monday Night Raw' made its debut on Netflix.

Roman Reigns celebrates with the una fala presented by The Rock

The wrestler-turned-actor appeared at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Monday night (06.01.25), as 'Raw' - the WWE's flagship weekly TV show - made its long-awaited debut on the streaming platform.

The Rock - who is one of the biggest names in WWE history - appearing in the ring at the opening of the show and told the crowd: "Finally, WWE has come back to Netflix!"

The Hollywood star also appeared later in the show to acknowledge Roman Reigns following his victory over Solo Sikoa.

The two former allies in the Bloodline faction battled for the title of the "true tribal chief" and after Reigns' defeated Solo in a Tribal Combat match, The Rock entered the squared circle to bestow the ula fala on Reigns, signifying his position as the head of the Samoan wrestling dynasty.

Elsewhere, John Cena also returned to the WWE for the landmark occasion.

The 47-year-old star - who has also enjoyed success in Hollywood - announced he will be an entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble and he intends to win the battle royale and claim a world title shot at 'WrestleMania'.

He said: "The only time we say never around here is when we say never give up.

"Los Angeles, I do owe you a thank you. Because of you, I’m not just going to the Royal Rumble. I’m going to win the Royal Rumble.

"You want some? Come get some!"

Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan hailed Netflix as the "greatest tag team partner of all time".

The 71-year-old wrestling legend appeared with WWE Hall of Fame manager Jimmy Hart and described the new partnership with the streaming giant as one of the biggest moments in the history of the WWE.

He said: "In the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line.

"I had incredible partners, like the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-sized partners like Andre the Giant. But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag teamed up with Netflix - the greatest tag team partner of all time."

The night's main event was the long-awaited contest between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Rollins dominated the vast majority of the bout, but it was his opponent who ultimately walked away with the victory.