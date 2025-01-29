Roseanne Barr has claimed the Donald Trump administration is "a little afraid" of her.

The 72-year-old star - who was cancelled and dropped from 'Roseanne' after comparing White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to an "ape" in a late-night Twitter post she later claimed was written when she was on the sleeping pill Ambien - thinks those close to the new United States President see her "as a loose cannon" despite her support for him and the Republicans.

She told Variety: “The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am.

“I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me."

Although she can "understand" that point of view, she admitted it "hurt" to h ave invited several of Trump's allies on her podcast with no success.

She added: "I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?”

In an interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' in 2023, Barr agreed with the host that the world has "gone mad" and that no one can "handle satire" anymore.

Piers asked: “Have we gone mad, Roseanne, in our world?

"When I look at all the fallout to the things you say or do, I look at the apoplexy that people bring to jokes, to humour, to sarcasm, to irony, all these things, and I really despair that the very essence of comedy, for example, is being expunged from human life.”

She responded: “Yes it is. You should despair, Piers, and so should anybody who has a brain or any humanity whatsoever, or any connection to any other human beings on earth, they should despair too.

"I say that they are weaponising stupidity and people have sunk to such a level that they can’t handle satire because satire is when you take two disparate subjects and bring them together to defamiliarise reality such as a poet does with words.

"Defamiliarise reality and they cannot hold two disparate ideas in their head at the same time because they are fed b*****t 24/7 over the media.”