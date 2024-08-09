Sadie Sink had "never been in love" when she starred in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film'.

Sadie Sink covers Variety (photo by Matthew Sprout)

The 'Stranger Things' star appeared in the extended music video as a young woman in a toxic relationship but she admitted the plot was "all foreign territory" and she had to draw on her "years of research as a Swiftie" to find the right emotions.

She told the new Power of Young Hollywood issue of Variety: “At that point, I had never been in love. I had never been through a breakup that intense. It was all foreign territory for me. I had to rely on just my years of research as a Swiftie.”

But the 22-year-old actress was shocked when her own emotions came to the forefront and pledged to "work on" herself as a result.

Explaining how she has always drawn on her character's circumstances rather than her real experiences to find emotion in a scene, she added: “But as I was going, things from my personal life kind of came forward, which fueled it even more.

“Then I was like, ‘Whoa. Maybe I should do some work on Sadie in these areas.’”

As a result, Sadie ditched 'All Too Well' from her "wind down song" playlist while shooting 'Stranger Things' because of the feelings it sparks.

She said: “It holds this incredibly nostalgic feeling for me now that I feel physically in my body.

“It’s too intense.”

Sadie joined 'Stranger Things' as Max in its second season when she was 14 years old, and while growing up on the show has been the "best training in the world" she admitted it can also be a tough job.

She said: “I’ve been working all of last week, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I forgot how hard this show is.'

“You’re a team player here. It’s not about me. It’s not about anyone. It’s about the show and what’s best for it.”

And the 'Whale' star isn't looking to a major Hollywood blockbuster for her next career move.

She said: “I don’t want to play a superhero or a princess. I just want to make sure everything that I’m doing is different than the last. I’m still young, and I’m still learning.”

Read the interview with Sadie at https://variety.com/2024/tv/features/sadie-sink-stranger-things-taylor-swift-singing-1236096387/