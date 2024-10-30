Salma Hayek feels "pressure" to make money despite being married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek feels under pressure to make money despite having billions in the bank

The 58-year-old actress tied the knot with Pinault - who runs luxury brand company Kering - in 2009 but she has continued working in Hollywood and has now admitted she likes to support herself and make her own living.

She told the Wall Street Journal: "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Salma added she's currently working on a number of money-making schemes and her husband finds her ambition attractive. She added: "I think he finds it kind of sexy."

However, the 'From Dusk till Dawn' star admits that despite enjoying having a healthy bank balance, she doesn't like talking about her finances - especially with other wealthy people.

She added: "To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money ... Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich, too."

In the interview, Salma also talked about her love of animals and revealed she's mourning the loss of her pet owl Kering, who was recently killed by a fox at her home in London.

She said: "We had our own way of communicating. She would hold my hand and play and try to pull me ... I never took that owl in if she didn’t want to come in ... She had a good life."

Salma previously admitted she wasn't keen on marriage and turned down two of Pinault's proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an “intervention” by her family.

She told Glamour magazine: “They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.

"I was nervous ... I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it ... "

She added: “I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me. Three times! That was the biggest fear I’ve ever overcome.

"He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them."