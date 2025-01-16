Sarah Hyland expected Wells Adams to win 'The Traitors'.

The 40-year-old TV star was recently eliminated from season three of the hit TV show, and Wells admits that his wife expected much more of him.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wells quipped: "She wasn't super proud of me.

"I mean, there's vows that we said for better or worse, so she can't divorce me over this. She was bummed, I think.

"She ended up watching it this morning. I'm like, 'What did you think?' And she was like, 'Yeah, you don't look that bad.' I'm like, 'It's that bad, isn't it?' I think she thought that I would win. I thought that I would win, and then I didn't. So here we are."

Wells - who has been married to Sarah since 2022 - assumed that he would do much better on the TV show, too.

He said: "I'm a pretty good judge of character. So, I thought I'd be really good at sussing people out."

Meanwhile, Sarah returned to the stage in 2024, when she starred in an off-Broadway revival of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

And the Hollywood star previously revealed that Wells thought her 'Little Shop of Horrors' accent was "hot".

During an appearance on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark', Sarah shared: "I don’t do the Ellen Greene accent from the film, or exactly like Kerry Butler from the revival, but it just kind of came about.

"My husband was asking me on the phone, ‘Do it for me.’ So, I gave him a little preview over the phone of the accent and it was the wildest reaction I ever could have imagined. He goes, ‘This is going to be very sexual for me.'"

Wells actually likened Sarah's on-stage accent to Marisa Tomei in 'My Cousin Vinny', the 1992 comedy-drama film.

Sarah shared: "He was like, ‘It’s like my wife is doing Marisa Tomei in 'My Cousin Vinny' and it’s very hot'."