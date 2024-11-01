Sarah Jessica Parker is fuming after she had her massive Halloween pumpkins stolen from her doorstep.

The ‘Sex and the City’ actress, 59, was targeted at her $35 million home in New York where she lives with her actor husband Matthew Broderick, 62, and their three children James and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

Pictures taken by the Daily Mail show Sarah’s house was left without her magenta and gold painted pumpkins this week after they were snatched from her stoop – leaving her with only a few candles and a single jack-o’-lantern as decorations for the spooky season.

She stuck a still from surveillance camera footage of the pumpkin robbers to the front of her door along with a sign that said: “Shame on pumpkin thieves!!!”

The actress also had her Halloween squashes stolen five years ago.

She posted on her Instagram in 2019 about the incident, saying they were pilfered after she carried them home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts for her doorstep.

Sarah said in an Instagram post at the time about being targeted: “All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block.

“It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, ‘Decency is dead’.

“But we will salvage the intended carving.

“We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold.'”

Along with celebrating Halloween, Sarah is gearing up for this week’s US Presidential election – and has said she will be voting for Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

She said about the reasons behind her choice: “For the love of my country, for our public schools, for books, for common sense gun laws.

“For a living wage, For opportunity, For women, For voting rights, For the Dreamers, For arts and culture, For my mother and senior citizens

“For our military, past and currently serving, For the climate, For hope, For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community.

“For freedom, For science, For affordable healthcare. For our union members, For democracy, For my daughters, For my son, For all of our children

“For equality, For dignity, For hope, For the constitution, For me, For love, For choice.”