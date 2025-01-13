Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of drugging and raping an underage girl in 2000.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of drugging and raping an underage girl in 2000

The shamed rapper, 55, is awaiting trial in the Metropolitan Detention Center, New York, after being arrested on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and in the latest claim against him a woman named only as Jane Doe has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the former Bad Boy Records founder.

Her filing, obtained by Page Six and released on Monday (13.01.25), states she was leaving her part-time babysitting job in Lower Manhattan when she ran into Combs and his friends outside the building, where one of his “well-known” ex-girlfriends also apparently lived.

After allegedly engaging her in conversation, the then-16-year-old Jane Doe told Combs – who was in his 30s at the time – she lived “around the corner” and “would be fine”.

But she alleges he insisted on giving her a ride home after “much cajoling”.

Her filing says she would come to “regret forever” agreeing to taking a ride with Combs and she became “scared” when the rapper and his pals “did not drop her off at home as promised”.

She claimed she was given a drink to “calm her down”, which left her feeling “groggy and unsteady”, before they “proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs”.

Jane Doe added Combs’ employees later drove her home and left her in the lobby of her home building after the alleged rape.

She is suing for unspecified damages.

Combs’ legal team strongly denied the accusations on his behalf, stating: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

In addition to the federal charges facing Combs, he has been hit with dozens of lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, all of which he also denies.