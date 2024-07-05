Shifty Shellshock was "sober and happy" just months before his death.

The Crazy Town star - whose birth name was Seth Binzer – died on June 24, at the age of 49, after suffering an accidental drug overdose following years of substance abuse issues, but now it's been revealed he declared he was clean and healthy in one of his final interviews before his passing.

During an appearance at the Rock to Recovery benefit concert at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles last August, Shift told Mayra Dias Gomes: "I'm feeling sober. I'm feeling good. Sober, happy ... "

Shifty went on to credit his music and his three children inspired him to "live".

In the interview -obtained by TMZ.com - he added: "I think music has kept me alive. I think it always is the light that gives me ... that and my children inspire me to live. And music has always been my therapy it's helped me get through everything ... "

Shifty was dad to three children - Halo Gage and Phoenix. HIs family remembered him in a statement following his passing.

It read: "To Seth, the world was art, he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles. "He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered.

“Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging.

“God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle. “Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many.

"Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold. "He will live on through his 3 sons who were his proudest accomplishments. Halo Gage and Phoenix."