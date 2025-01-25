Sinead O’Connor left her children £1.7million and made it clear she wanted them to “milk” her music for all it was worth.

Sinead O’Connor left her children £1.7million and made it clear she wanted them to “milk” her music for all it was worth

The singer died aged 56 in 2023 at a flat she was renting in London, and it has now been revealed she also made unusual requests for her burial – asking to be dressed in priest clothing, accompanied by a Hebrew Bible, and her album, ‘Theology’.

Irish-born Sinead, best known for her ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ rendition, was found dead in her London flat 18 months after the suicide of her son Shane aged 17.

Probate records in Ireland revealed by The Sun have now shown her estate was worth £1.7million gross – reduced to £1.4million after funeral expenses, debts and legal fees.

The document, signed in 2013 before Sinead’s famous conversion to Islam, contained specific instructions about her remains, stating: “My children can dispense my ashes as they see fit.”

Mother of four Sinead, who sold 6.2 million albums globally, had also outlined how her music should be managed after her death.

She wrote; “I direct that after my death, and at the discretion of any of my children who are then over 18, my albums are to be released so as to ‘milk it for what it’s worth’.”

Shane, her son who passed away in 2022, was intended to inherit her religious regalia, while her youngest child, 18-year-old Yeshua Bonadio, was to receive her guitar collection.

Sinead’s ex-husband, music producer John Reynolds, was named executor of her estate.

John and the singer were married in 1987 but separated in 1991.

Dermott Hayes, another former partner, suggested the singer’s death was caused by a broken heart following Shane’s suicide.

Days before her death, she had written online: “Losing a kid isn’t good for the soul.”

Ordained as a Latin Tridentine priest in 1999, Sinead was a vocal critic of the Catholic Church, accusing it of destroying “entire races of people” and exposing its cover-up of child abuse within its ranks.