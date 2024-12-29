Sir Cliff Richard wants to bring out his own range of gravy.

Sir Cliff Richard's friends love his gravy

The 84-year-old singer is famed amongst his loved ones for his “custard-thick” festive sauce, which features two onions fried in olive oil, two chicken, lamb, vegetable and beef stock cubes, as well as boiling water.

Cliff recently told My Weekly magazine of his gravy: “Then I add teriyaki sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

“I didn’t read it anywhere, I just made up things I like to taste.”

And because of its popularity, the ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ hitmaker would love to see his gravy stocked in supermarkets.

He said: “I’m still waiting for some company to offer me a deal!

“Paul Newman has his name on all sorts of mayonnaise and salad dressings and he did it for charity.

“I’m available… Can you imagine? ‘Cliff Richard’s gravy – probably the greatest gravy in the world.’ “

Cliff serves up his gravy, along with the rest of Christmas dinner, in sunnier climes, spending the 2023 festive season at his house in Barbados and the previous year in Florida.

He said: “Warm weather appeals to me and sometimes ‘White Christmas’ comes on. You’re looking out of the window thinking, ‘It’s 98 degrees. It’s not going to happen.’ “

The ‘Saviour's Day’ hitmaker previously admitted he thinks it is “weird” that so many people associate him with Christmas, but he’s happy to make people happy over the festive season.

He told Women’s Weekly magazine: “It’s weird, because contrary to popular belief, I do not own Christmas, nor have all my hits been Christmas tracks.

“But if people want to think of me at Christmas? Well, I’ll take that thank you.

“Christmas is a family time, so if I help to bring warmth to others then I’m happy.”