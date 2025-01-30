Skai Jackson will "probably not" have another baby.

Skai Jackson will 'probably not' have another baby

The 22-year-old actress confirmed on Sunday (26.01.25) that she had welcomed a son called Kasai with her mystery boyfriend but has now shared a series of videos on her social media that she recorded towards the end of her pregnancy, where she admitted that the whole pregnancy had been a struggle for her.

Speaking in a video posted to Snapchat, she said: "Pregnancy has been the hardest thing for me. I commend mothers who do it back to back, because I know I won't. I probably won't even do it again."

The former Disney Channel star admitted that she was so ill throughout the whole pregnancy that it took her by surprise when she spent a short period of time feeling well, so immediately sought medical advice.

She said: "I got nervous one day because I didn't feel nausea, I didn't feel anything and I was like 'Is he okay in there?' because I was always sick with him. So I went to the doctor but everything was fine. I was cool for a little bit but then it started to get really bad again."

The actress was relatively quiet about her pregnancy but upon announcing it last November, explained she was "thrilled" to embark on the life change.

At the time, she told People magazine: "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full."

The former child star is best known for playing Zuri Ross on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Jessie' alongside Debby Ryan in the early 2010s, and continued in the role in the spin-off 'Bunk'd' in the years that followed.