Sophia Bush has finalised her divorce.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star split from Grant Hughes in August 2023 after just 13 months of marriage and now court documents obtained by TMZ show the pair ended 2024 legally single after reaching a settlement.

According to the outlet, the former couple - who were friends for nearly a decade before their bond turned romantic during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 - entered into a confidential agreement on 30 December.

Months after her marriage to the entrepreneur came to an end, the 41-year-old actress - who was also previously wed to Chad Michael Murray - began dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

And a few months ago, Sophia dicussed their relationship in an emotional essay for America's Glamour magazine earlier this year, in which she told how she fell for Ashlyn while the ex-US Women’s International Soccer Team plater was dealing with her split from her fellow footballer wife, Ali Krieger.

She wrote: “I didn’t expect to find love in this support system. I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it.

“And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option.”

Sophia added things soon “turned ugly” as the pair started to face allegations they had been unfaithful to their partners – which Ashlyn has strongly denied.

She said: “The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous – that, to be crystal-clear, never happened – rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life?

“Rather than seeing I had to be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been, on a public stage, despite being terrified to my core?”

Sophia and Ashlyn’s relationship was first reported in October 2023 and they made their first public appearance as a couple in March at Sir Elton John’s annual Oscars party.