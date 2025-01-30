Spencer Pratt and his wife are still waiting for a reply from Taylor Swift after he reached out to the singer when their family home was destroyed in the LA wildfires.

The 41-year-old and his fellow reality TV star partner Heidi Montag, 38, lost their home in the Palisades inferno earlier this month as blazes fuelled by 100mph winds ravaged Los Angeles County – with Spencer’s parents’ house, located in the same neighbourhood, also destroyed.

He has now said on the ‘Viall Files’ podcast about reaching out to singer Taylor, 35. “right away” amid the disaster: “That was night one. This is the email. This one is getting read. If you don’t get a response, that’s also a response.”

Spencer and Heidi, best known for their appearances on ‘The Hills’, documented the devastation to their home on TikTok, where they have since earned nearly $25,000 from content related to the fire.

The reality star also revealed to Variety that they had received $100,000 in direct fan donations.

Spencer, who has previously reached out to musicians to promote Heidi’s music – including securing a Pitbull remix of her 2010 track ‘I’ll Do It’ – added he is staying hopeful Taylor will reply to his “night one” appeal for help.

He said: “I think she’s just gonna have Heidi be involved... I still haven’t given up. That was a big one night one. I was like, ‘House just burned down, Taylor. I need you!’”

During the podcast, the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant also jokingly pleaded for Swift to respond, saying: “I lost all the gifts you sent me.”

His wife Heidi’s music has seen a resurgence in the wake of the wildfires, with the singer reaching No 1 on iTunes.

Taylor has called the fires “heartbreaking” and made an undisclosed donation to multiple charities.

She said on social media on 16 January: “So much suffering, loss and destruction. As so many embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

Other celebrities whose homes were hit by the fires include Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody and Billy Crystal.