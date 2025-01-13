Spencer Pratt hasn’t had sex since the LA wildfires destroyed his home.

Spencer Pratt hasn’t had sex since the LA wildfires destroyed his home

The reality TV star, 41, and his wife Heidi Montag, 38, were left devastated earlier this week when their family house in the Pacific Palisades area burned to the ground.

Spencer has now taken to TikTok to give a glimpse into his private life after a fan commented on one of his videos about the devastation and its aftermath: “Pls don’t get mad at this question… is Heidi pregnant?”

Spencer responded in a video: “No, Heidi’s not pregnant. She’ll never be pregnant again. We’re very happy with our two children.”

Defending his wife’s looks, he added: “Maybe she’s not super skinny, but she looks skinny to me.

“But then again, our house burned down with our treadmill and our VersaClimber, so maybe Heidi hasn’t worked out in two weeks and has been eating bagels and pasta and drinking wine and doesn’t look like a skinny runway model in your opinion.

“I think she looks great, but maybe that’s the case.

“Full disclosure we haven’t had s-e-x in a long time since these fires have happened.

“So yeah, no baby ’cause no one is really in that baby-making mood over here.”

Spencer and Heidi married in 2009 and have two sons – Gunner, seven and two-year-old Ryker.

The pair lost their home in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday (07.01.25) and Spencer was seen crying over the loss in a TikTok video.

In light of their loss, he asked fans to stream his wife’s 2010 album ‘Superficial’ so they could earn money to rebuild their home.

Wildfires are still raging in LA, with more than 100,000 people forced to evacuate their homes and at least 24 killed.

Celebrities including Billy Crystal, Milo Ventimiglia, Leighton Meester and Paris Hilton have all lost their homes due to the flames.