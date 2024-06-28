Stellan Skarsgard didn't deliberately raise his four sons to be actors.

Stellan Skarsgard is adamant he didn't set out to create a family acting dynasty

The 73-year-old 'Mamma Mia!' star is father to eight children from two marriages and four of his sons - Alexander, Gustaf, Bill and Valter - have all followed him into the business but Stellan is adamant he didn't set out to create a family acting dynasty.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I didn’t care what they became when they grew up, they could do anything. But obviously they saw that I had fun doing the acting stuff, so they became actors.

"They’re all very different. I am amazed how different they can be from each other."

He went on to insist their isn't any jealously between his actor sons as they compete for roles: "There’s a certain competition between my sons, but not in the sense that they don’t appreciate each other’s success or have any grudge against each other."

His latest movie project is a crime thriller called 'What Remains' which was written by his wife Megan Everett-Skarsgard - mother of his two youngest sons - and co-stars his 43-year-old son Gustaf from his previous marriage to My Skarsgard - and Stellan admits he usually stays clear of family projects but he couldn't resist this one.

He added to the outlet: "I couldn’t not be involved, because it was in my home. My wife was writing it and she was tearing her hair out all the time.

"I don’t usually mix my private life with my professional life. You can get very tied up, and eventually it starts conflicts that you can’t handle. But I couldn’t say no to working with that dark material, and with Gustaf."

He added of Gustaf's performance: "I’m full of happiness watching him work because he’s so good. I don’t see him suffering, I know he enjoys it."