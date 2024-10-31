Stevie Nicks is filled with “regret” she didn’t vote until she hit 70.

Stevie Nicks is filled with ‘regret’ she didn’t vote until she hit 70

The Fleetwood Mac singer, who turned 76 in May, spoke out days before the US Presidential election on 5 November about how she had shunned voting for decades – as she urged others not to follow her lead.

She said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show: “I never voted until I was 70, but now I regret that.

“I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years… I regret that, and I don’t have very many regrets.”

Stevie admitted it was easy to come up with “so many reasons” not to vote, but stressed it wasn’t worth it to abstain from voting.

She added: “You can say, ‘Oh, I didn’t have time. I was this and that’.

“In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?”

She also said if people were “going to vote in an election… let it be this one”.

Stevie has said she plans to cast her US Presidential vote for 60-year-old Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris – who she called a beacon of hope “lighthouse” in the darkness of US politics, which has seen Donald Trump, 78, again rise in popularity amid his bid for another presidency in this year’s US elections.

She told Rolling Stone about her admiration for Kamala: “I think I’m totally endorsing her by naming her as a lighthouse… she is our great hope to save the world.”

Stevie made the reference again in her chat with MSNBC, saying: “Whoever wins (the election), the lighthouse needs to keep shining its light and also keep those ships from crashing into the rocks.

“That’s my idea of the lighthouse being a protector, protecting all those boats and ships that are coming in.”