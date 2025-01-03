Daniel Craig still gets starstruck.

The 56-year-old actor is one of the best-known and best-paid stars in Hollywood - but Daniel still feels overwhelmed whenever he meets someone who is even "slightly famous".

Asked if ever gets starstruck, Daniel told W Magazine: "Anybody who's slightly famous, I get starstruck and lose the ability to speak, or go verbless.

"Meeting Steven Spielberg for the first time was quite something. I told him a really, really, really dirty joke. He had already cast me in 'Munich', so it was fine."

Daniel has enjoyed a hugely successful career on stage and screen, but the acclaimed actor has confessed to being "terrible at auditioning".

Asked whether he likes the auditioning process, Daniel replied: "I’m terrible at auditioning.

"Sam Mendes just laughs when he thinks about the audition I did for 'Road to Perdition'. He went, 'Stop! You’ve got the job!' I was so bad, he had to give me the part."

Meanwhile, Daniel recently admitted that he's still learning how to be "free on film".

The actor began his career on stage, after training at the National Youth Theatre in London, and Daniel initially struggled to make the adjustment to shooting movies.

Daniel - who is best known for playing James Bond in five 007 films - told The Hollywood Reporter: "The first movie job I ever did, I went on the set and the director kept saying to me [complimenting him], 'God, you’re so still!' I was like [to myself], 'Because I’m terrified!'

"On the stage, because I’d been doing that for so long, there was just the freedom to be. I didn’t go into film knowing how to do that. That I had to learn - and I’m still learning to this day how to be as free on film as I can be on the stage."