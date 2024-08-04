Sum 41 have axed six dates of their much-anticipated farewell tour after Deryck Whibley injured his back.

The pop-punk group was forced into the cancellations after the frontman, 44, was ordered to rest by his doctor – following the band’s promise to give fans the “best show of their lives” as they announced they were retiring after nearly three decades in the music business.

Canadian music festival The Jubilee announced a gig at the event was cancelled after Deryck suffered a “minor” back injury.

Sum 41 has also pulled headlining spots in other locations across the country, including Quebec City and New Brunswick.

Their fans are pinning hopes on seeing them again as they have 32 dates of their tour left and are expected to returning to the stage in San Francisco in September.

Deryck told GQ in September he had been struggling with health problems and being away from family, with Sum 41 announcing their final tour in June with a post on X.

It said: “Final UK and EU ‘Tour of the Setting Sum’ dates just announced for this fall!

“Our fans overseas have been incredible to us over the years, so we can’t wait to put on the best show of our lives and go out on a high.”

The band had announced in May 2023 they were splitting, telling fans on Instagram: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, along with a final worldwide headline tour to celebrate.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skum**** on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.”