Sydney Sweeney has jokingly admitted her latest set of Instagram posts was a ‘thirst trap’

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 26, is renowned for posting flesh-flashing snaps on social media, but has now had a laugh by confessing her latest set of revealing images were a blatant bid to grab attention from followers who see her as a sex object.

She captioned a set of snaps showing her in black beach wear as she partied with friends during a lakeside break: “I think they call this a thirst trap.”

Many of Sydney’s fans said they “loved” her honesty, with one pointing out a thirst trap is defined as “a statement by or photograph of someone on social media that is intended to attract attention or make people who see it sexually interested in them”.

Sydney was seen in the images sporting a black-and-white Jonesea wetsuit that goes for $430 – with one of her cheeky snaps showing her posing with her rear towards the camera.

She took them while on holiday with her pals Melissa Hernandez and hairstylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza.

The actress has been spending lots of her free time on the water after she bought a $13.5 million oceanfront mansion near Key West, Florida, in June.

She was recently spotted swimming in her pool and riding a banana boat around the property – which features an aquarium and a 520-bottle wine room.

Sydney has previously joked about flaunting her physique – and recently issued a jokey apology for having “great” breasts.

The actress, who shot to fame playing hysterical schoolgirl Cassie Howard in HBO’s shock teen drama ‘Euphoria’, and who has previously opened up about how she considered getting chest reduction surgery when she was at high school – made the gag by wearing a shirt emblazoned with a naughtily-worded message that said “sorry” she had a wonderful cleavage and “correct opinions”.

Sydney stuck on the top during a recent holiday with friends in Mexico, and uploaded the image of her wearing her cheeky shirt in a carousel of images that also showed her flaunting her toned body in a brown bikini.

There was also a snap of her dancing braless on a beach in a crop top as a mariachi band performed in the background.

Sydney’s fans flooded the comments section of her post about her breasts with praise for the gag, with one joking: “Are you really sorry tho?”

Another of her supporters commented: “That shirt says it all, greetings to haters haha.”