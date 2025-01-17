SZA "didn't sign up" for worldwide fame.

The 35-year-old singer has released two top-selling albums since beginning her music career in 2017 but now that she is to make her film debut in 'One of Them Days' alongside established actress and former child star Keke Palmer, she has admitted that she sometimes finds it "hard to be so comfortable" in front of the cameras.

She told US TV show 'Extra: "It makes you want to be a part of something and take a risk because you feel insulated by beautiful energy.

"You see how, like, some people are very well acclimated in being perceived and also have a different mechanism to approach that, so Keke has, like, this crazy network of mechanism, where it’s like everything just kind of like flows even when the cameras are on.

"For me, it’s a little harder to like be so comfortable when I don’t really know what is happening… I didn’t grow up famous. "[Fame] is so weird and people be actin' like it’s normal. They be like, ‘That’s what you signed up for,’ and I’m just like, ‘I didn’t even know what I was signing up for, actually.’

The Grammy Award-winning star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - explained that she had a "regular" life until things started to kick off with her career, and has had to adjust to being "examined" in such a public way.

She said: "I grew up, you know, just in the ’burbs, went to regular school, went to regular college, did regular odd jobs until, you know, everything popped off. So now, I’ve never been examined in this way where’s it’s like binoculars.

"I just made a couple songs and I was grateful that they were liked and then I kept going. Even with this movie, I literally just signed onto the movie, not thinking about that eventually there'd be a press junket, eventually you're gonna have to be seen on camera."