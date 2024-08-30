Tallulah Willis needs to feel “solid” before she sees her dementia-stricken father.

The 30-year-old actress daughter of Hollywood veterans Bruce Willis, 69, and Demi Moore, 61, suffers from autism and is recovering from a skin-picking disorder and has now opened up about how she needs to feel in a stable mental state to visit the ill ‘Die Hard’ actor as he continues to battle his degenerative condition.

She told People: “(I need) to go into (the visit) open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I’m solid, I’m okay.

“I’ve done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present.”

Tallulah added Bruce is now “doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated”, which she said is “good”.

She went on: “But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he’s at.”

Tallulah also said she visits Bruce – who is suffering with frontotemporal dementia – as much as she can manage around her work schedule.

She added: “I’ll go visit my dad and spend some time with him. But also whether it be work or not, I do need downtime.”

Tallulah revealed in 2021 she was suffering from a skin picking condition and referred to herself as an “antsy handed chronic picker” in an online post.

She has also said her autism “changed her life” after she learned about it in the summer of 2023.

Tallulah added: “As I’m learning more about my autism and my sensory stuff, there is something very safe and special about that weighted feeling.”