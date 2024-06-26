Taraji P. Henson has been working "really, really, really hard" to transform her figure.

The 53-year-old actress has embarked on a relentless fitness programme in order to transform her body - but Taraji has admitted that it's been a "hard" process so far.

The actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's hard. It has been hard, but it's been something that me and my trainer have been working on for some time.

"I'm ready to transition my body and I want to see my body look like what I haven't ever seen it look like before. So we've been working really, really, really hard."

Taraji has been waking up at 4am as part of her new fitness routine.

She shared: "I stripped the weight down, that extra fat. That's what you have to do in order to build, so we've been building.

"I'm sleepy a lot. He had me up this morning at 4am. We started training at 5.30am, but I had to wake up at 4am to be prepared at 5.30am."

Meanwhile, Taraji previously revealed that she was considering quitting the movie industry.

The actress feels she's been underpaid for much of her career, and Taraji admitted that she felt "tired" of the situation.

She told Sirius XM: "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.

"When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. There's a whole entire team behind us and they have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying 'Oh such-and-such made $10 million.' That didn't make it to their account."