Taylor Swift celebrates boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest NFL win by changing song lyrics

The 34-year-old pop megastar performed in Miami on Sunday (20.10.24) when she altered the words to tune 'Karma' to reflect Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers, who the Chiefs defeated earlier this year to win Super Bowl 58.

During her tour-closing song 'Karma', Taylor usually sings: "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me."

But on Sunday night, she changed the lyrics to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

It's thought to be the first time she has switched the lyrics up without the NFL tight end being in the crowd.

Kelce was unable to make Taylor's hat-trick of Miami shows over the weekend, but his mother, Donna Kelce, was present at the superstar singer's 'Eras Tour' for the first time on October 18th.

Travis' brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie and two of their daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte, were also at Taylor's Miami show on October 18th.

Kansas City Chiefs' latest win over the 49ers comes after Taylor watched on as they defeated the same opponent to land a Super Bowl in February.

Travis recently acknowledged he's become an even bigger focus for attention since he began dating pop star Taylor last year, and he expects criticism to "rain down" on him if the Chiefs fail to retain the Super Bowl.

Speaking on his 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "I just got to keep winning.

"If we lose a game, it’s going to rain down, baby."

He added: "We gotta keep winning, staying on top."