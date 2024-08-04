Taylor Swift has praised a trio of Team USA athletes as “different visions of greatness”.

Taylor Swift has praised a trio of Team USA athletes as ‘different visions of greatness’

The sports-mad singer, 34, paid tribute to Simone Biles, 27, Sha’Carri Richardson, 24, and 27-year-old Katie Ledecky – all of whom have won medals at this year’s Paris Games – in her narration for a new promotional video for NBC Olympics.

Taylor’s video begins with a shot of a swimming pool as her 2015 hit ‘Style’ starts playing – followed by a shot of Simon and then Sha’Carri and Katie.

The entertainer is heard saying: “Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching.

“Because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow.

“You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is.

“Katie, Sha’Carri and Simone – three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris.”

NBC Olympics said on X in a post of the clip: “Never be afraid to show them who you are… especially when the whole world is watching.

“Katie. Sha’Carri. Simone. They’ll never go out of style… #ParisOlympics.”

Simone has picked up gold in the individual vault final – her third of the 2024 Olympic Games and seventh overall.

Sha’Carri brought home the silver for Team USA at the women’s 100-meter final, while Katie won her ninth Olympic gold medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle.

Taylor’s narration for the new promotional Olympics video comes after her song ‘...Ready for It?’ featured in NBC’s previous promo video for the games on 27 July 27.

The singer said online in her post of the video: “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes (gold medal emoji.)”