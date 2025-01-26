Taylor Swift enlisted help from Temper Trap to arrange a personal birthday gift for then-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated in 2012

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker dated the former One Direction hunk from late 2012 to early 2013 and the Australian group - comprising Dougy Mandagi, Jonathon Aherne, Toby Dundas, and Joseph Greer - have recalled how the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was a big fan of their 2008 hit single 'Sweet Disposition'.

Harry loved the track so much, he even had a line from the song tattooed on his arm, but got the lyrics wrong, having 'Won't stop 'til we surrender' inked on his body instead of 'Won't stop to surrender', providing the band with a dilemma when Taylor asked for their help.

Singer Dougy revealed in a TikTok video as part of an ongoing series marking 15 years since the release of their debut album 'Conditions': "We heard about the tattoo before. We were on tour, I remember, I think he tweeted that he got it.

"So then, you know, it was brought to our attention. ‘That’s Harry Styles, blah, blah, blah.’ And then we were laughing about how it was wrong."

Dougy told how Taylor had later asked him to handwrite the lyrics as a special gift for Harry - but he didn't know if he should highlight his mistake by using the correct lines, or going with what the star thought they were.

He continued: "And then fast forward, I don’t know, whatever, in the future, we were at the ARIAs and Taylor Swift was a presenter or something. She came to our green room, with a piece of paper, and she goes, ‘Can you write the lyrics for my boyfriend? It’s his birthday.’

"We were like, ‘Ok, cool.’ So my dilemma was, do I write the right lyrics? Or do I write the wrong lyrics? I can’t remember which way I wrote."

The pair have rarely spoken about their romance, but Taylor's songs 'Style' and 'Out of the Woods' are rumoured to be about Harry, and he previously admitted he was grateful to her for marking their time together in her music.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2017: "In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together.

"You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'This didn't work out, and that's bad.'

"And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s**t ever. So thank you."

The former couple were caught strolling in New York's Central Park by paparazzi photographers on their second date and the 'Sign of the Times' singer admits the attention they received made things even harder and more "awkward" than they already were.

He recalled: "When I see photos from that day, I think, relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier.

"I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it - I just wanted it to be a normal date."