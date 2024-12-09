Taylor Swift has issued a public thank you to "every single" fan who came to see 'The Eras Tour'.

Twitter has thanked every fan for coming to see her tour

The 34-year-old pop superstar sold more than $2 billion worth of tickets and performed for more than 10 million people across five continents over 149 dates before bringing the shows to an end with a final concert in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (08.12.24) - and she made sure to say thank you during her final appearance on stage.

In a video posted on X - previously known as Twitter - Taylor was seen telling the crowd: "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date my beloved 'Eras Tour'. Thank you for being with us tonight."

During the final show on Sunday, Taylor also called the trek "the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging" experience of her life. Introducing 'All Too Well', the singer said: "The tour has been different from any tour I’ve ever done before in so many ways I can’t count, but I’d like to tell you a few. I’ve been touring since I was 15 years old and basically what I would do in the beginning … I would make an album, and then I would go on tour and the tour would be named after that album.

"And then I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically I had to think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it was something that you would like, and I came with this idea of the 'Eras Tour.'

"And then the craziest thing about this has been — and the reason this has been the longest tour — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I’ve ever done in my life with your traditions, your passion...

"I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making friendship bracelets, making friends and bringing joy to each other. That is the lasting legacy of this tour, that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love, and I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly. That is all you."

Taylor is expected to take a break after wrapping the tour with a recent report suggesting she's planning to take a year off because she's been on the road since March 2023 and wants focus on relaxing and spending time with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

An insider told Us Weekly: "She’s told her team to give her one year ".

Another source said of Taylor's plans for the next few months: "Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate for a while. They [Taylor and Travis] want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple ... Taylor’s exhausted. She’s excited for some relaxation and downtime ... "