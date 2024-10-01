Taylor Swift’s absences from boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last two NFL games are feared to have been linked to “security concerns”.

The ‘Shake it Off’ singer, 34, was at the centre of a major terror scare in August when a thwarted Islamic State-inspired attack on one of her shows forced the cancellation of her Vienna dates.

It’s now been highlighted she was a no-show at her 34-year-old NFL star boyfriend’s past two games after spending the last year supporting him at matches.

But a source said it had nothing to do with signs she and Travis may be experiencing relationship difficulties – and was more likely linked to security fears.

The insider added it is far more difficult for Taylor to attend games that aren’t at Travis’ team’s The Kansas City Chiefs’ home ground of their Arrowhead Stadium.

They said: “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times – they feel at ease and comfortable.

“Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Taylor was absent from the Chiefs’ clash against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last weekend, and then when they played the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.

A source added Taylor has also been busy rehearsing for the her ‘Eras Tour’ to kick off again on 18 October in Miami after the singer too a brief break from the shows.

Taylor’s no-shows come amid criticism of Travis’ performance on the field this season – with some critics blaming it on his busy private life.

But an insider told Page Six about how the couple are brushing off the attacks: “They are both tough people.”