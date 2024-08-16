Taylor Swift's "mind went blank" shortly before she stepped on stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday (15.08.24) .

Taylor Swift had an overwhelming moment backstage at her Wembley Stadium show

The pop star returned to the London venue to play a second leg of shows on her 'The Eras' tour after previously headlining three concerts there in June and Taylor confessed she felt overwhelmed when she looked out at the crowd from backstage.

After starting the show, she told the audience: "What an absolute honour and what a delight and a thrill it is to say these words to you: London, welcome to 'The Eras Tour'! I stand here on this stage knowing that I’m about to play the first show of the last stop of the European leg of 'The Eras Tour', and the way that you’ve chosen to welcome us, 92,000 of you and screaming the words. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts ... It’s crazy to me that it’s [the European leg is] coming to an end."

Taylor later added she experienced an emotional moment backstage before she kicked off the gig. She explained: "I just have to be honest with you guys now that I’ve calmed down a little bit.

"The first time I saw this crowd when I came out from backstage ... my whole mind went blank ... [It was a] love system overload ...

"I can't believe that 92,000 people are being this loving and caring and generous to us all at once. It's just wonderful what you do for us ... All of us are going to miss it so much when we don't get to do it anymore. Feelings and emotions that I didn’t think about before talking about in front of 92,000 people."

The Wembley show marked the singer's first time back on stage since the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29 and the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna, Austria last week after a terrorist attack was foiled.