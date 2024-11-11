Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley want to be "as self-sufficient as possible".

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is developing a farm

The couple - who married in June after meeting on the set of 'Pistol' in 2022 - left London after the COVID-19 pandemic and are "slowly building" their own farm, where the 'Love Actually' actor hopes they can produce all the food they need one day.

He told Telegraph magazine: “We just kind of involve ourselves with the local community, go for walks, and we’re slowly building up a farm. We’ve got 12 chickens, ducks, sheep… I spend my time in the rain building chicken coops. I love it. The idea is to grow our own, to be as self-sufficient as possible.”

Asked if his motivation is "the end of the world", he said: “That’s one of them. And satisfaction, of putting a seed in and growing it. The whole process. I think having your own meat is important too. I don’t really want to do any killing, but that’s part of eating meat. So I thought it’d be interesting to try.”

But the former 'Game of Thrones' star admitted he and his wife are still close enough to London to enjoy the city if rural life gets "too much".

He said: "We both live in a bygone era… But then, when that gets too much, we are 37 minutes from London and can go to a fancy party.”

Thomas would "love" to have children with his wife and looks forward to raising his family on the farm.

He said: “I’d make them appreciate everything. I think the world’s got very complicated, but it’s just going back to being aware of stuff a bit more. Where things have come from, how they’re made…”

The 39-year-old actress was previously married to Elon Musk between 2010 and 2012 and 2013 to 2016, and Thomas, 34, gets on "very well" with the tech mogul.

He said: "I’ve only met him a handful of times, but we’ve always got on very well.”

But unlike the Space X founder, the former child star isn't a big social media fan.

He said: “I have Instagram, but Twitter [X] I don’t know how to get into any more. I think someone hacked mine. I’ve never had any interest in it... I like to stay in my own bubble and just be updated.”