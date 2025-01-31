Tim Burgess, Graham Coxon and Lars Ulrich are among the slew of musicians who have paid tribute to Marianne Faithfull.

The ‘Swinging Sixties’ icon’s passing aged 78 was announced on Thursday (30.01.25) by her spokesperson, prompting an outpouring of grief on social media.

Some of the earliest tributes came from The Rolling Stones, with Marianne’s former lover Sir Mick Jagger and his bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood hailing her as everything from a “wonderful friend” to someone they will miss forever.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, led other tributes, saying on X: “Farewell Marianne Faithfull. I first heard ‘Broken English’ on a school trip in 1980 and it blew my mind.

“She was such a free spirit and true talent. We met in Amsterdam in 1994 and spent an afternoon chatting and in between interviews – going to listen to ‘Why D’Ya Do It’, right now.”

Marianne’s 1979 album ‘Broken English’ was a smash with critics and fans, which earned her a Grammy nomination for best female rock vocal performance.

Blur bassist Graham Coxon said online about Marianne: “You’re the only person that said the things I really needed to hear at a time when I really needed to hear them. You gave me the confidence/permission to ‘fly’ and to shake off self consciousness/doubt – you told me I was beautiful when I felt ugly – 4eva in your debt.”

And Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich paid tribute as Marianne provided guest vocals on his metal band’s 1997 track ‘The Memory Remains’, which has become a staple of the group’s live set.

He said online: “Thank you, Marianne… For the good times, For your kindness

For the great stories, For your fearlessness… and the biggest Thank You and F*** Yeah for your incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it… and partake in the ensuing shenanigans! Rest in Peace.”

Actor James Dreyfus, who worked with Marianne when she made a guest appearance on BBC sitcom ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ as God, opposite fellow 1960s icon Anita Pallenberg as the Devil.

He said on X: “RIP Marianne Faithfull. Was lucky enough to work with her on Ab Fab. She was absolutely lovely… .”

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn added on X: “Sorry to hear that 69’s singer Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78. She gave us some great songs to play. R.I.P.”