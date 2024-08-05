Tom Brady’s “new tradition” is posting topless selfies to mark his birthday.

Tom Brady’s ‘new tradition’ is posting topless selfies to mark his birthday

The former NFL quarterback, who is moving on from his divorce from 44-year-old Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen – with whom he has children Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old Vivian – and celebrated turning 47 with a series of photos of him sunning himself on holiday.

He told his 15 million Instagram followers in a caption on the carousel of images: “Birthday selfie, new tradition! For accountability of course.”

Tom also included multiple snaps of his family among the collection of pictures, adding in another caption: “The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet.

“Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out.”

Brady also paid tribute tohis older sister Julie with a throwback picture as the two share a birthday.

He wrote alongside a picture of them together: “The most important birthday today!”

Tom celebrated his 47th on Saturday (03.08.24) with his daughter Vivian, who was pictured helping him blow out candles on his birthday cake.

He captioned the picture “the best birthday present”, adding a string of red heart emojis.

Along with his kids Vivian and Benjamin, the retired athlete is also dad to 16-year-old son, Jack, who he had with his 53-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan.

Model Brooks Nader, 27, who was recently reported to be casually dating Tom, didn’t send him a public birthday wish online.

A source has told Page Six they are together after the pair were spotted out in public on more than one occasion following Tom’s split with model Irina Shayk.