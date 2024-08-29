Travis Kelce has expressed his “love” for Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl-winning NFL star, 34, who has been dating ‘Bad Blood’ singer Taylor, also 34, since last summer, referred to his growing feelings for the performer during a roundtable for his Kansas City Chiefs team.

Travis was in a discussion with Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus, along with fellow players Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and Harrison Butker when Travis told Mitch: “We love you.”

The announcer, dubbed ‘Voice of the Chiefs’, then jokingly asked if Travis loved him “more than Taylor”.

After a brief pause, Travis replied: “Maybe not.”

Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network announcer Mitch, 67, then focused his attention on Travis’ friend Patrick Mahomes.

He told the 28-year-old quarterback: “I won’t hold you up to that. I know the answer.”

Travis and Taylor are said to have grown more serious about each other in the past few months, after they went public with their romance in September 2023 when the singer cheered on Travis at his NFL game against the Chicago Bears in the Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor has since been to a string of Travis’ games – while the athlete has travelled the world to appear at several of the singer’s gigs as she continues her global ‘Eras Tour’.

A source has told Page Six the couple are planning on getting engaged, with the insider saying: “The engagement is happening soon.”

There has also been gossip Travis has secretly popped the question to Taylor, with the outlet saying: “We’re told that the wife of a top Chiefs executive was overheard telling friends in a suite at Morgan Wallen’s Kansas City concert that Swift and Kelce are already betrothed.”

It added: “However, it’s unclear if she had received actual confirmation or was just rehashing online gossip.”

Page Six reported in December 2023 Travis was shopping around for rings for Taylor and had asked her father Scott Swift for permission to marry the Grammy-winner.