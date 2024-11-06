Travis Kelce has gushed that Taylor Swift was "rocking" during his recent visit to 'The Eras Tour'.

Taylor Swift was 'rocking' at her recent tour stop, says boyfriend Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, admitted he wanted to see his pop megastar girlfriend's concert one more time before she wraps the mammoth jaunt – and the show on November 2 at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium "didn't disappoint".

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on their 'New Heights' podcast on Wednesday (06.11.24), he said: “I’ll tell you what, man, the American crowds, they did not disappoint.

“I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with. I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking.”

The 34-year-old singer will end the 149-date jaunt on December 8 in Vancouver and recently got emotional onstage whilst reflecting on the “joy” the shows have brought her fans.

Speaking during her concert at New Orleans' Caesar's Superdome - which had erected a giant friendship bracelet outside in honour of the 'Eras Tour' tradition - she told the crowd: "You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does.

"I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, ‘That’s cool’, and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium.

"Which is so nice of them to do for us — but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour."

Taylor recently admitted she’s been "savouring every moment" being onstage as the end of ‘The Eras Tour’ nears.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker resumed the mammoth global jaunt with three consecutive nights at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium between October 18 and 20, and she admitted she had missed the “the bewildering passion” of the crowds.

Alongside a series of photographs from the concerts, she wrote on Instagram: “The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level.

“With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind. (sic)”