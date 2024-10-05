Travis Kelce has been invited to perform at a number of Las Vegas strip clubs.

Travis Kelce invited to perform at strip show after Grotesquerie debut

The 35-year-old NFL star recently made his scripted TV debut in Ryan Murphy's 'Grotesquerie', as Ed, a nurse at the hospital where Detective Lois Tryon's (Niecy Nash-Betts) husband is in a coma.

During one scene, Ed revealed to Lois that he was a former dancer at a male strip club in Juneau, Alaska, where he was performing for “horny mamas coming off of cruise ships" and Vegas strip clubs are offering Travis the chance to bring his character's backstory to life.

Management at 'Thunder From Down Under' have extended an invitation to Travis - who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift - to perform at their Las Vegas or Nashville venues to reenact his role from 'Grotesquerie.'"

Co-owner Adam Steck told TMZ: "I think the audience would go wild for a little NFL meets thunder magic.”

And, Brittany Rose, general manager of the Kings of Hustler strip club in Sin City said: "Travis Kelce can rock his banana hammock on our stage.

"I'm sure that all the Vegas Swifties will want to catch a glimpse of what Taylor is working with behind the scenes. You know he's given her a private show."

'Girls Night Out The Show' booking agent, John Johnson, added they "would love to extend an open invitation to Travis Kelce to reprise his role as Ed Lachlan on 'Grotesquerie' and heat up the stage with us".

Chippendales also said: "Travis has an open invite to wear our iconic cuffs and collars [and] join our guys onstage in Vegas."