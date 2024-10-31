Travis Kelce has never had a “dry spell” in the bedroom.

The NFL player, 35, has been dating singer Taylor Swift, 34, since last summer, and he bragged about his sex life in the latest edition of his ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Travis made the cheeky admission when a fan called in to the show seeking advice about experiencing a lack of intimacy with his wife.

He replied: “( have) no idea what that’s (like.)”

Travis also gave the caller advice on how to spice up intimacy, advising the caller: “Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic.”

Travis also told when he thought it was time to take the “next step” in a relationship.

He added: “I feel like (it’s) when you know someone’s life. When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently.

“You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

Travis also stressed the desire to “get to that next step faster” should happen “naturally”.

And he said he thinks it’s a “huge” relationship development when a partner is introduced to their other half’s family.

Travis and Taylor both met each other’s families early on in their romance, with the singer sitting beside her athlete boyfried’s mother Donna Kelce at the first Kansas City Chiefs game she attended in September 2023.

The NFL player’s brother Jason Kelce, 36, with whom he presents ‘New Heights’, added on the show he thought couples moving in together was one of the biggest steps they could take in a relationship.

He added: “You’ve got to make that decision especially if you’ve got roommates.

“You’ll know, if you want to do it, you’ll do it. That’s how you know. And then if she wants to do it, then you both end up doing it. Not in that way, but moving in way.”

Travis and Taylor have not yet moved in together, though the singer has been spending a lot of time at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, on breaks from her global ‘Eras Tour’.