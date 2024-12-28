Scheana Shay thinks the original 'Vanderpump Rules' cast had "more story to tell".

Scheana Shay has reflected on her exit from the show

The hit TV show is set to return for another season with an all-new cast - but Scheana has suggested that the original cast members might have been moved aside too soon.

Scheana, 39, said on her 'Scheananigans' podcast: "We all were kind of in a place where we’re like, ‘OK, if it continues, great.’ I did think there was more story to tell. We’ll just be telling that somewhere else now."

The reality star claimed that the female cast members are more ready to move on the from reality show than their male counterparts.

Scheana observed: "I think the women were kind of ready to move on to another platform to tell our stories.

"I’m not distraught. I wasn’t shocked at all. I think the men - minus Brock [Davies] - from what I’ve heard, took it the hardest. Definitely not the women."

Lisa Vanderpump recently promised that 'Vanderpump Rules' will return with a "different energy".

The 64-year-old star teased what fans can expect from season 12 of the show.

She told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there.

"Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast, but she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

She said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."