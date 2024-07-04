Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first child.

The ‘High School Musical’ actress, 35, had the baby with her baseball player husband Cole Tucker, 27, with news breaking of the arrival after the star was photographed cradling her newborn as she was wheeled out of a Los Angeles area hospital on Wednesday. (03.07.24)

Snaps showed her leaving the facility in a blue wheelchair alongside Cole and a female nurse.

The Mail said: “Vanessa looked smitten with her precious baby, who was wrapped in a white blanket with thin blue stripes and wore a soft fabric cap on its head.”

Vanessa revealed in March she was pregnant by debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars.

Even though she appeared to host a gender reveal party in May, the actress has yet to publicly confirm if her baby is male or female.

Snaps of the new mum leaving hospital showed her dressed in a blue pyjama top and black tracksuit bottoms, with her black hair in a ponytail and wearing a pair of black, thick-framed glasses.

Cole stayed close to his wife and newborn as he loaded their belongings into the car while wearing a blue hoodie and shorts as the pair were supported by loved ones.

The Los Angeles Angels player was also spotted pushing a white cart carrying bags of their belongings, which included a huge Dior duffle bag.

Ahead of this year’s Mother’s Day Vanessa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, posing in a long, white knit dress that highlighted her baby bump. She captioned the post: “Mother’s Day is around the corner. Make sure you treat all the hardworking Mommas out there!”