Idina Menzel has "struggled" with the unpredictable nature of show business.

Idina Menzel has 'struggled' with the unpredictable nature of show business

The 53-year-old actress was nominated for a Tony Award when she played Maureen in 'Rent' in the late 1990s and then landed a record deal that she was quickly dropped from when her album failed to sell, so she had to learn how to deal with the "fleeting" moments of success by the time she was cast in the original Broadway production of 'Wicked' in 2003.

Speaking on 'CBS Sundays', she explained: "I got a record deal that I always wanted to get, I wanted to be signed to a record label so badly and make my own album.

"I did, and that was a dream come true but then I only sold like three albums.

"So then I got dropped from the label and by that time, my whole kind of momentum had dissipated and I had to keep pounding the pavement.

"It wasn't until 'Wicked' that things really looked up again so once again, this idea of really trying to embrace the moment, because in our business things ebb and flow. Those magical moments can be fleeting.

"It can be a struggle."

Idina found even wider fame when she voiced the role of Elsa in the Disney franchise 'Frozen' and admitted that more than a decade on from its premiere, she still enjoys singing the hit song 'Let It Go'.

She said: "I get to sing it every time that I'm on stage in my concerts. People always ask if I get sick of a song like that. Maybe they think I'm lying, but I really don't. For me, it's one of those things, to bring it full circle, that reminds me of how lucky I am."