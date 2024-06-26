WWE superstar Roman Reigns insists there is "no way to fill the void" after his father's death.

Roman Reigns has paid tribute to his late father

The former world champion has spoken out after his WWE Hall of Famer dad Sika Anoa’i died on Tuesday (25.06.24) aged 79, and the 39-year-old wrestler promised he and his sisters would "represent" their late father's legacy as best they can,

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team.

"My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us.

"There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy.

"Rest in Power, Dad. We love you."

Sika renowned for being part of the Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa Anoa’i, and they captured the WWE Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions.

The late star's wrestling career started in 1973, while he joined WWE seven years later, and wrestled his last match for them in 1988.

His legacy lasted a lifetime for fans, with the Wild Samoans inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

His death was announced by is nephew Jahrus.

He said on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th.

“Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

Jahrus added the wrestling pioneer was an inspiration in “many other” areas of life including upholding family values.

He added: “He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather.

“He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals.

“His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika. #wildsamoans #halloffamer #sikaanoai.”