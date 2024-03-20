Zayn Malik has become an ambassador for Bradford's City of Culture year.

The 31-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has been named as an ambassador of the city in northern England, meaning Zayn is now set to attend some of the year's 1,000 shows, exhibitions and events in Bradford to mark the City of Culture celebrations.

Zayn - who was born in the city, but now spends much of his time in the US - said in a statement: "I’ve travelled all over the world but my roots and family remain in Bradford."

The announcement was actually made at Valley Parade, the home of Bradford City AFC, Zayn's beloved soccer team.

In a video message, Zayn said: "Bradford is and always will be home to me.

"It’s a very special place and I’m happy to see it being recognised as the UK City of Culture for 2025.

"There are some exciting projects I am taking part in throughout the year that I can’t wait to share with you.

"Now we can celebrate this great city and the people who live and work here with the rest of the world.”

Shanaz Gulzar, the creative director of Bradford 2025, believes that Zayn's involvement will help to raise the profile of the city.

Shanaz said: "In 2024 we’re gearing up for a district-wide cultural programme which will put Bradford on a national and international stage.

"I’m thrilled Bradford’s very own superstar Zayn Malik is joining us on this journey - his creative vision and passion for his home town strongly aligns with our brand values.

"Zayn’s involvement, as well as the three special events in 2024, are just a taste of what’s to come in 2025. This is the start - our countdown has begun."