Zayn Malik’s sister says Liam Payne will be “forever 31”.

Zayn Malik’s sister says Liam Payne will be ‘forever 31’

Waaliyah Malik, 26, had previously said on her Instagram account her famous brother – who forged a close bond with Liam when they were part of One Direction – had been robbed of a “brother” by Liam’s death last month.

As the tragic singer – killed aged 31 in a hotel balcony fall in Argentina – was laid to rest on Wednesday (20.11.24) she posted another moving tribute to the singer on her account.

It showed a montage of snaps of Liam larking around and laughing with Zayn, and Waaliyah captioned it: “Forever 31 (broken heart emoji. Our beloved Liam. (Sad face emoji.)”

Zayn, 31, has postponed his first ever solo tour as he grieves Liam, and he attended his funeral with their other 1D bandmates Harry Styles, 30, and Niall Horan, 31.

Zayn’s sister Waliyha has shared a moving post on social media opening up about his state of mind days before the ceremony –asking fans to give him “respect” as he deals with his emotions over Liam’s sudden passing.

She captioned a black-and-white snap on Instagram showing Liam putting his arm around Zayn and his head resting on his shoulder: “Give respect to Zayn, you don’t know what he’s going through.

“Today is a month since his brother has been gone.”

The post came after Zayn took to his Instagram to reveal gigs he had planned in Edinburgh had been rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Zayn had been due to kick off his first ever solo tour in San Francisco on October 23, but he also postponed those dates to January in the wake of Liam’s death.

The Edinburgh dates were set to be the first shows of the tour.

They have been moved to December and Zayn’s tour will now begin in Leeds on November 23.

A statement about the postponement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances ‘Zayn Stairway To The Sky’ Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.

“A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9. All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates.”