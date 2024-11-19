Zoe Ball has quit the 'BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show' after six years.

Zoe Ball has quit the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show

The 53-year-old presenter has fronted the show since 2018, but she will step down on December 20 to "focus on family".

Speaking on air on Tuesday (19.11.24) morning, she said: "After six incredible years on the 'Radio 2 Breakfast Show', it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.

"It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.

"Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.

"My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans."

Zoe insisted she won't be gone "entirely" from the network, with some news coming in 2025.

She added: "While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

"I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

She will be replaced by Scott Mills, who has previously fronted the afternoon weekday programme.

He said: "Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

"She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity.

"It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Zoe is "beyond thrilled" to have Scott as her successor, and described him as a "close friend".

She added: "Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had - from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam.

"He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

She first joined BBC Radio in October 1997 on the 'Radio 1 Breakfast Show' alongside Kevin Greening, and became the first woman to front the show solo from October 1998 to March 2000.

She joined Radio 2 in 2006, and from 2009 to 2012 she was in charge of the Saturday early morning breakfast show, before becoming the first woman to front the 'Radio 2 Breakfast Show' in January 2019.