Have you always wanted to be an actress? What was it that drew you to this career?

No! I actually got a BA in International Business l after graduating I decided to go to acting school. I just wanted to try something fun and random before starting real life, but as I started studying I also started filming a bunch of independent films in New York, and I loved it so much I didn't stop!

What projects are you currently working on?

I'm filming a short film tomorrow for the Virgin Media Festival and then I'm shooting Crying Wolf (for director Tony Jopia) in June where I play a female werewolf! I'm doing both with Kimberly Jaraj who you interviewed a while back and who's a dear new friend of mine.

Who would you love to work with in the future?

There are so many talented people in the film industry that I hope I'll have the chance to work with one day. I have my favourite directors of course but also my favourite writers who concoct these incredible screenplays. Abi Morgan, who wrote The Iron Lady, is someone I'd love to work with. I thought the writing was absolutely perfect.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

Typically I enjoy the roles that let me unleash, get a little crazy, push my boundaries, but the idea of bringing a real character to life (as Michelle Williams did for Marilyn) and doing it well is something that I hope I'll have the chance to do one day. It requires such precision and such an in-depth study of that person's character.

You have a very distinct style, where do you get your inspiration from?

I'm really into fancy dress and costumes. I go to a lot of costume parties and each time I look forward to it, to designing the costume and getting into character. It's the same when I get dressed in the morning; I decide what character I want to be. How I choose to dress is nothing more than a reflection of my state of mind on any given day.

Are you interested in the fashion industry?

I appreciate the hard work that goes into design and running a successful company as several of my close friends are designers. I've seen their struggles and successes first-hand.

Who are your style icons?

Dita von Teese and Jessica Rabbit! Also, I certain women from decades past like Brigitte Bardot and Rita Hayworth inspire me. It's not so easy to find elegance and sexiness like that anymore.

Whose wardrobe would you like to have a root through?

Dita von Teese's! I'd be there in a heartbeat.

Which are your favourite designers/shops?

Agent Provocateur, Ann Demeulemeester.. give me some cash for a shopping spree and I'll show you!

Any fashion tips?

I think it's important that your style makes you happy, and no one else. Don't dress to please anyone except yourself.

