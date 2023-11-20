PACK YOUR bags for a brand-new Italian-set, sumptuous sleuthing adventure that sees TV favourite Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, The Pianist) star as the eponymous lead – Signora Volpe – a disillusioned British spy turned amateur detective.

Signora Volpe DVD

The sunny, thrilling and fun four-part crime series also stars Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, Belgravia) and Jamie Bamber (Innocent, Marcella).

Following its hugely successful launch on Acorn TV, its recent run on UKTV Drama and with a second series on the horizon, now is the perfect time to enjoy Signora Volpe Series One which arrives on DVD and digital on 20

November 2023 courtesy of Acorn Media International. The DVD comes complete with special features, including a ‘Meet the Characters’ featurette with interviews with Emilia Fox and Tara Fitzgerald.

Set in the sunny and scenic Umbria, we meet Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox – Silent Witness, Delicious, The Pianist), a quietly intelligent, confident woman, who tends to keep quiet about her astounding linguistic abilities, impressive knowledge of weaponry, skills as a markswoman and her formidable career as a high-ranking British spy.

Disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters and in need of a break, she arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice. But when the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden,

Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery.

Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, she is enchanted by Umbria and is thrilled to reconnect with her estranged sister Isabel Vitale (Tara Fitzgerald), so when she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia makes a life-changing decision to buy the property, quit her job and start afresh.

But never one cut out for a quiet life, she finds herself involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries – from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter of a century ago to the theft of a truffle pig and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera – American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South) resents Sylvia’s interference, but he soon begins to seek her help.

For a sensationally strong and savvy lead with a stunningly superb vista, look no further than Signora Volpe – a captivating series brimming with escapist charm and marvellous mystery that will have you booking a ticket to Italy in no time.

SPECIAL FEATURES include: A ‘Meet the Characters’ featurette including interviews with Emilia Fox and Tara Fitzgerald.

Title: Signora Volpe Series One DVD Release Date: 20 November 2023

Cat.No: AV3758 RRP: £24.99 Cert: 12 Also out to download & keep.

