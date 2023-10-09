IT’S TIME to take another trip to New Zealand and the town of Brokenwood, where the population is small and the murder rate is high, as we welcome the return of the gripping and entertaining The Brokenwood Mysteries for its ninth series.

The Brokenwood Mysteries series 1 - 9

The new series brings a slew of sleuthing entertainment with its many murder mysteries and Acorn Media International brings the much-loved show to DVD and digital as The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 9 and Series 1 – 9 Box set on 9th October 2023, following its transmission on UKTV’s Drama Channel.

This long-running, fan-favourite follows Detective Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea – Go Girls) who arrived in the seemingly sweet and sleepy town of Brokenwood in a classic car with a country music collection – and never left. The town is filled with mysterious murders, secret societies, gruesome goings-on and killers lurking between the shadows and needs a crack team of cops to keep it safe.

The new series sees Brokenwood C.I.B’s finest, D.S.S. Mike Shepherd and his associates, Detective Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland – The Almighty Johnsons) andD.C. Daniel Chalmers (Jared Rawiri – Shortland Street) back for more enthralling investigations, joined once again by pathologist Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Ionda – Filthy Rich).

This curious team of detectives work together with a warm camaraderie and deadpan humour against the background of sublime small-town New Zealand. Together they must investigate fresh murder cases including the mysterious electrocution of a musical composer, a family rivalry that ends in disaster, the death of a nun, the murder of a member of an all-female motorcycle gang and more....

Murder lies just around the corner in The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Title: The Brokenwood Mysteries S9 DVD Cat.No: AV3754 released 2nd October 2023 price £24.99

Title: The Brokenwood Mysteries S1 – 9 DVD Box set Cat.No: AV3755 released 9th October 2023 price £124.99

Both titles also available to download and keep digitally.

Brokenwood Series 9

Competitions

To celebrate the release of Series 9 The Brokenwood Mysteries we are offering one lucky peron the chance to win a copy of series 9 on DVD.

To be in with a chance to win this prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

Initially how did Detective Mike Shepherd arrive in the Sleepy Town of Brokenwood?

A. In a bus

B. On a Segway

C. In a Classic Car

GOOD LUCK

Prize Provider Aim Publicity

Closing Date : 14th October 2023